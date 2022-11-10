Tamil Nadu: 5 killed, 10 injured in firecracker unit explosion in Madurai

Chennai, November 10, 2022

At least five people were killed and 10 others grievously injured in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, police said.

Three buildings were also partially damaged in the blast that occurred at Usalambatti near Madurai, Madurai Superintendent of Police told IANS.

The explosion was so severe that the body parts of those who died were found scattered across the factory premises.

The deceased were identified as Amavasi, Gopi, Vallarasu, Viki, and Prema. The unit was owned by Valiyappan.

The injured are admitted to the Usalambatti government hospital for treatment.

IANS