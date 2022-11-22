Surfing school inaugurated at Beypore in Kerala

Kozhikode, November 22, 2022

Kerala's first government-run surfing school was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at Beypore in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

The school has been set up as part of the state's post-COVID efforts to rejuvenate the travel and hospitality sectors.

The water-sport institution at Gotheeswaram Beach “has all the potential to earn global attention”, thus boosting the tourism prospects of this Malabar town, the Minister said after formally announcing the surfing school open. “The beach can soon become a sought-after destination and give fillip to the living standards of local communities known for their harmony and people-friendly nature,” he added.

Welcoming set of novel developmental activities by cooperative ventures led by the youth in Beypore, Riyas lauded the state’s Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission which recently celebrated its 15th year.

Riyas distributed certificates to ten local youths who completed an International Certified Training. As leaders of a Beypore RT Club named ‘Youth Welfare Multi-Purpose Society’, these youngsters will be in charge of the surfing school.

Established as part of Beypore comprehensive RT project, the surfing school venture will run in collaboration with Kerala Tourism, besides the state RT Mission, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kerala Adventure Tourism Society and Youth Welfare Multi-Purpose Society.

