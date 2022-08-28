Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police make fifth arrest

Panaji, August 28, 2022

Goa Police on Sunday made their fifth arrest in connection with the Sonali Phogat death case.

"Rama Mandrekar was arrested this morning for supplying drugs to Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who later supplied it to Sudhir Sangwan (PA of Phogat)," a top police official told IANS.

On Saturday, police seized "Methamphetamine" drugs given to Phogat in the washroom of the Curlies restaurant, where she had partied.

Based on the disclosure of arrested accused Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant.

Initial investigation had revealed that the drugs were supplied to Sangwan by Gaonkar, who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna, where Phogat and Sangwan were staying.

Gaonkar was arrested on Saturday. After interrogating him, police arrested Rama Mandrekar from Anjuna for allegedly supplying drugs to the former.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22.

She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony Hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

IANS