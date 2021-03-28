Soldier killed in action in Kashmir encounter
File photo of security forces carrying out cordon and search operations after an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 20, 2020. IANS
States

Soldier killed in action in Kashmir encounter

IANS

Srinagar, March 28, 2021

One army soldier was killed in action and another army soldier has been injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Wangam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Two unidentified terrorists have so far been killed in the encounter, police said.

The injured soldier has been moved to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

It is a joint operation by the police and army.

IANS

encounter
Jammu & Kashmir
Shopian
Terrorists
Security Forces
Soldier killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in