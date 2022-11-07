Soldier dead, four others injured in Assam accident

Guwahati, November 7, 2022

A soldier died and four others were injured when an army vehicle met with an accident in Assam's Tamulpur area, near the India-Bhutan border, on Monday morning, a defence official said.

According to a defence spokesman here, the accident happened due to a tyre-burst at around 9.40 a.m. near Geruapar, 10 km away from Tamulpur, when the vehicle was taking personnel from the Narengi base camp to the Darranga Field Firing Ranges (DFFR) for training activities.

Lance Naik Prabin Tamang was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot. Four other jawans were injured and rushed to the Army Base Hospital in Guwahati by helicopter. All four have been discharged from the hospital now, the spokesman said.

Tamang, who hailed from West Bengal's Darjeeling, is survived by his wife.

IANS