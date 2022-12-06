Six-year-old falls into borewell in MP, rescue operation underway

Bhopal, December 6, 2022

A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

The local police and the administration were informed about the incident, following which a rescue operation was launched which is presently underway.

Betul District Collector Amanveer Singh Bains said a camera has been inserted into borewell to monitor the child's movement.

Provisions have been made for oxygen supply in the borewell and a tunnel is being dug parallel to the borewell with the help of two JCB machines.

Besides the District Collector, Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad and other officials are monitoring the situation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is monitoring the situation, his office said.

IANS