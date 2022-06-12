States

Six vets deputed to treat UP DM's cow

Fatehpur, June 12, 2022

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has deputed six veterinary doctors to treat the cow of District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

In an order, a copy of which has gone viral on the social media, the CVO, Dr. S. K. Tiwari has deputed six veterinary doctors, one for each weekday, to take care of the cow.

The doctors have been asked to visit the cow twice a day and submit their report to the CVO office by 6 p.m.

The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

IANS

