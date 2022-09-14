Six labourers killed as lift collapses in under-construction building in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, September 14, 2022

At least six labourers were killed and one seriously injured after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed here on Wednesday.

The lift crashed from the seventh floor. The under-construction highrise building, named Aspire-II, is located near the Gujarat University campus.

"At the time of the accident seven labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber," said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site.

He told the media that all the labourers hailed from the Panchmahals district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said the incident will be probed and action taken against those responsible.

Hitesh Barot, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, told the media that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company.

The police were also carrying out their investigation simultaneously.

IANS