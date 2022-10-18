The scene in Garud Chatti, Uttarakhand, where a helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashed, killing all six onboard, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
The scene in Garud Chatti, Uttarakhand, where a helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashed, killing all six onboard, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Six killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Rudraprayag, October 18, 2022

A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashed in Uttarakhand's Garud Chatti on Tuesday, killing all six on board.

The victims comprised four pilgrims and two pilots.

The chopper was reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath.

A police official said they were awaiting more information.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the crash site.

Uttarakhand
Helicopter Crash
Kedarnath pilgrims

