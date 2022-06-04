Six dead, seven injured in two road accidents in J&K

Jammu, June 4, 2022

Six persons died and seven suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

In Poonch, four persons were killed while seven others injured when a Tata Sumo taxi swerved out of control and rolled down into the Barari Nallah in Saujiyan village of the district.

"One person was killed on the spot while 10 others received injuries. All of them were shifted to the Saujiyan sub-district hospital where another injured person succumbed to his injuries.

"Later, eight injured persons were referred to the Poonch district hospital, where two more persons died, taking the toll to four.

"The remaining passengers are being treated in the hospital," sources said.

In Ramban, a dumper vehicle met with an accident at Ukhrall in Ramsoo area the district on Saturday morning.

"Driver Tariq Hussain and another person identified as Suneet Singh lost their lives in the incident," police said.

