Six dead as SUV falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, July 25, 2022

Six people were killed and three others injured after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred when the driver of the SUV, carrying a marriage party, lost control over the vehicle in Ramsu stretch of Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday.

While five occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot, an injured woman admitted for treatment to SKIMS Srinagar succumbed to her injuries this morning.

"Six people have been killed in this accident and three others injured", police said.

IANS