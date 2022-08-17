Six bodies recovered from two houses in Jammu

Jammu, August 17, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered six bodies in a semi-decomposed condition on Wednesday from two houses in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city.

Police said the bodies were recovered from two houses in the posh residential area of Tawi Vihar.

"All the deceased belong to Kashmir and their families have been intimated.

"An SIT is likely to be constituted to investigate the case," police said, adding that the bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the government medical college hospital in Jammu.

A doctor at the medical college told some reporters that all the bodies had a drip line attached with them adding that what caused their death would be known after the post-mortem examination.

Police said the post-mortem examination would be conducted after the family members of the deceased reached Jammu.

The deceased have been identified as Sakina Begum and her daughter Naseema, Rubina Bano, Zafar Ali, Noor-ul-Habib and Sajad Ahmad.

IANS