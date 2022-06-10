Shutdown in Srinagar, mobile internet suspended
File photo of Srinagar during a shutdown on March 5, 2019.IANS
States

Shutdown in Srinagar, mobile internet suspended

IANS

Srinagar, June 10, 2022

A shutdown was imposed in Srinagar on Friday and mobile internet services suspended after a curfew was clamped in Jammu's Bhaderwah town the previous day due to communal tensions.

Most shops and business establishments in Srinagar were closed, but vehicles are plying.

Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.

Police have registered a case against those who made the inflammatory remarks.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh have appealed for peace.

IANS

Srinagar
Jammu & Kashmir
Shutdown
Mobile internet suspended
Bhaderwah

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in