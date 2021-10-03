Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others arrested by NCB in rave party case

Mumbai, October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, and two others were on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted by the agency aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The star son and two others - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB since morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly.

They were taken for a medical examination to a government hospital, but the NCB has not yet made any official statement on the latest development.

The action came after the NCB's dramatic swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, stunning people, especially in the entertainment industry.

A leaked video clip of a dazed Aryan Khan sitting with a few others in the NCB office, was flashed by some local TV channels, with the likelihood of more prominent names emerging.

An NCB official had said earlier that Aryan was among several others who are being probed in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship.

The others who were detained for questioning by the NCB included Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

In the first-of-its kind operation on a deluxe cruise ship, the NCB swooped on the rave party being held on the ship off the Mumbai coast.

The NCB said that, during the raid, it had recovered various popular party drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy, mephedrone and charas.

"A total of eight persons, including two females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. Crime No 94/21 has been registered in this matter. Further investigation is underway," the NCB said in a statement earlier in the day.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on the ship along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.

The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard the Cordelia ship bound on a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

The NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained at least eight persons including two women consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the Cordelia ship with an estimated 1,500 passengers, was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

IANS