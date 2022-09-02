Seven pilgrims dead in Gujarat road accident

Modasa, September 2, 2022

At least seven pilgrims died and six others were injured on Friday after being run over by an SUV in Gujarat's Aravalli district, police said.

The victims were part of a religious "padyatra" organised by a sangh from Panchmahal district. They were heading towards the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha when the accident occurred near Krishnapura village.

Malpur Police Sub-Inspector R. M. Desai told reporters that the driver of the Innova car with a Maharashtra registration number ran over the victims at around 7.30 a.m.

He added that a case of negligent driving and culpable homicide would be registered against the driver who is currently admitted in the Modasa hospital for treatment of injuries.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered condolences to families of the victims. He also announced Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured persons.

IANS