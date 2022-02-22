Seven people killed, 12 injured in Himachal fireworks factory blast

Shimla, February 22, 2022

At least seven people were killed and 12 others severely injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Una town in Himachal Pradesh.

Most of the victims were migrant workers.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area.

The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una. Fire department, police personnel and rescue workers are present on the spot.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained

