Seven of family, including three children, die in house collapse in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), October 6, 2021

In a tragic incident, seven people of a family, including three children, died after a house collapsed due to incessant rains in Badala Ankalagi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the deceased.

The wall of the house collapsed due to incessant rains late in the evening and five members of the family died on the spot. Three were shifted to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Satyavva Kahanagavi (45), Pooja (8), Savitha (28), Keshav (8), Lakshmi (15) and Arjun. All of them were at home when the tragedy struck.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the deceased person. He has spoken to the District in-Charge Minister of Belagavi, Govind Karajol regarding the incident and directed him to speed up relief measures immediately. He has also asked him to visit the place.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next two days at least. Earlier in the week, the IMD had said that due to systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, many places in South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru will receive very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

IANS