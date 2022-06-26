Seven killed in Karnataka road accident

Bengaluru, June 26, 2022

Seven people were killed on Sunday after a van, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, turned turtle in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said.

According to the police, the deceased were labourers who were travelling to Belagavi for work. They hailed from Akkatangiyara Halla village in Belgaum district's Gokak taluk.

According to the police, there were a total of 18 labourers travelling in the van.

While eight people escaped unhurt, three other injured persons are in critical condition.

According to the police, negligent and rash driving were the reasons for the accident that took place in Kalyal Pool.

The driver lost control while overtaking another van.

The police added that the van was racing with the other on the road.

The deceased have been identified as Adiveppa Chilambavi (27), Basavaraj Dalavi (30), Basavaraj Hanumannavara (51), Akasha Gasti (22), Fakirappa Harijana (55) and Mallappa Dasanasetty (30) and Basavaraja Sanadi (35).

IANS