Seven killed as bus plunges into valley in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, March 27, 2022

Seven people died and 54 were injured when a bus fell into a valley in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday night.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the private bus apparently lost control over the vehicle near Bakarapeta, about 30 km from Tirupati.

The bus was carrying 63 members of a bridegroom's larger family from Rajendra Nagar of Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to attend the engagement at Tiruchanoor, which was scheduled on Sunday.

According to police, when the bus reached Bakarapeta ghat, the driver lost control of the vehicle and, as a result, it plunged into a 60-feet deep valley.

There were no eyewitnesses on the road when the bus fell off the cliff. Later, some motorists heard the cries of the injured and alerted the police.

Rescue team had a tough time due to darkness.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Venkatappala Naidu, Collector M. Harinarayana and others rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

As many as 54 injured were rushed to the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, where the condition of four of them is critical.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He announced Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia payment to the next-of-kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the accident and the rescue work. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy participated in the rescue work.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

IANS