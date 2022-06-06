Seven girls drown in a dam reservoir in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 6, 2022

In an unfortunate incident, seven girls drowned in the reservoir of a check dam across the Geddilam river on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased are identified as A. Monisha, 16, M. Navaneetha, 18, K. Priya, 18, S. Sangavi, 16, R. Divya Darshini, 10, her sister R. Priyadarshini, 16, and M. Kummudha, 18.

Police said that the girls who were neighbours and friends had entered the water at the check dam across Geddilam river to take bath when they got washed away with the undercurrent and drowned.

The girls belonged to A. Kuchipalayam near Nellikuppam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not. They retrieved their bodies later.

The bodies have been sent to the Cuddalore district hospital for post-mortem examination.

IANS