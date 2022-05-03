Seven dead as Bolero, Tempo collide in UP's Kasganj

Kasganj, May 3, 2022

Seven persons, mostly women, were killed and eight others injured after a sports utility vehicle collided with a mini-bus on Kayamganj road here on Tuesday.

All those who died were the occupants of the Tempo mini-bus. The injured were mainly seated in the Bolero SUV.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Tempo was turned into a mangled heap of iron.

According to the information received so far, the people in the Tempo were going to attend a "satsang" in Patiali.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

IANS