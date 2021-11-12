Seven coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, no casualties

Bengaluru, November 12, 2021

Seven coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of today after boulders fell on the running train suddenly in the ghat section, but there were no casualties, official sources said.

"All 2,348 passengers on board are safe. No casualty/injury reported," a press release from South Western Railway said.

The incident occurred at about 3.50 am today between Toppuru and Sivadi, on the Salem-Bengaluru section of Bengaluru Division, it said.

The affected coaches were B1, B2 (3rdAC), S6, S7, S8, S9 and S10 (Sleeper), the release said.

The train had left Kannur in Kerala at 6.05 pm yesterday.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh and other senior officers of the Division, along with doctors, have rushed to the spot with an Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van. The DRM of Salem Division has also left for the spot with an ART from Erode.

The unaffected rear portion of six coache and seating-cum-luuggage rake (SLR), along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. It will be halted at Toppuruu, where 15 buses are being arranged for the convenience of passengers. Five buses are also being arranged at the spot of the accident.

Water and light refreshments have also been arranged at the spot, the release said.

The Railways have set up help lines at Hosur (04344-222603), Bengaluru (080-22156554) and Dharmapuri (04342-232111).

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, Additional General Manager P K MIshra and other senior officers were monitoring the situation in the HQ Disaster Management Cell at the zonal headquarters in Hubbali, the release added.

IANS adds:

The South Western Railway in a statement said that due to the derailment, it has diverted three train services.

Train no. 02677 KSR Bengaluru- Ernakulam Superfast is diverted to run via Baiyappanahali; Bangarapet and Tirupattur Train no. 07236 Nagercoil Jn- KSR Bengaluru Festival Special will run via Salem-Tirupattur-Bengarapet-KSR Bengaluru.

Train no. 07316 Salem- Yeshwantpur Special train, which was scheduled to leave at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, will be regulated at Salem and rescheduled later in the day.

NNN