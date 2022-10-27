Senior Kerala bureaucrat Sivasankar approaches CAT for revocation of his suspension period

Thiruvananthapuram, October 27, 2022

Senior Kerala bureaucrat M. Sivasankar, presently out on bail in the infamous gold smuggling case, has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for revocation of his suspension period.

While serving as the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sivasankar applied for leave for a year in July 2020 and then proceeded on leave. But on July 17, 2020 he was suspended from service after his links with the prime accused in the gold smuggling, Swapna Suresh, surfaced.

He was arrested in October 2020 and was in jail for 98 days.

Sivasankar's suspension was revoked on January 5, 2022 and he is now posted as the Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs.

He has approached the CAT stating that he has done nothing wrong and it was on account of a media trial that he had to face all the trouble and he was never heard before his suspension, and hence the suspension period should be revoked

Sivasankar is due to superannuate from service on January 31, 2023.

