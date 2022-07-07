Security beefed up in Bagalkot, Karnataka after three stabbed in violence

Bagalkot (Karnataka), July 7, 2022

Security in Bagalkot district of Karnataka was stepped up on Thursday after three people were stabbed in violent incidents on Wednesday.

The incidents took place in Kerur town of Bagalkot, prompting the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in the town for two days.

According to police, the crime was the handiwork of a group of miscreants belonging to a particular community. As the news spread, members of the other community took to the streets and torched bikes and hand carts in protest.

Three people were stabbed and assaulted with iron rods, police said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital immediately.

An agitated crowd then torched a shop in the vegetable market, and damaged ten bikes and many vegetable carts. The police have registered a case in Kerur police station and are investigating the case.

As per the police, the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

IANS