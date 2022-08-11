Rescued after buried alive by parents, newborn dies in Gujarat hospital

Himatnagar (Gujarat), August 11, 2022

After a nine-day fight for life, a newborn, who was buried alive by her parents and rescued by a farmer, breathed her last at the Himatnagar government hospital in Gujarat on Thursday morning.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ashish Katarkar told the local media that Wednesday night she developed multiple problems and, though doctors tried their best, she did not survive and died around 5 a.m.

Doctor said a Gombhoi police officer was informed about the death and after the police procedure is completed, post-mortem examination will be conducted and later, as per the police instructions, final rituals will be conducted since her parents are in judicial custody.

On August 4, farmer Hitendrasinh had found the infant buried in his farm. With the help of some neighbours, the baby girl was rescued and rushed to the Himatnagar government hospital with the help of emergency medical services.

In less than 24 hours, police found the baby girl's parents, who were identified as Manjula and Sailesh Bajania. They admitted before the police that they buried the baby as it was premature birth, and since they were financially weak and feared medical expenses, they decided to bury her.

Police have arrested the parents for attempt to murder. Now after the infant's death, murder section will be invoked against the couple.

IANS