Reliance Foundation’s 230-bed Paediatric Covid Hospital at Jamnagar inaugurated

Jamnagar, October 2, 2021

Gujarat’s first Paediatric Covid Hospital with 230 beds was e-inaugurated on Friday by State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at Guru Govindsingh Hospital in Jamnagar.

Also present with him at this inauguration were state ministers, local MP, MLAs and senior officials from the government of Gujarat, as well as Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Ltd and Rajya Sabha MP.

After setting up a 400-bed Covid Care facility in Jamnagar in a record time of less than a week, this state-of-the-art new Paediatric Covid Hospital is another major achievement by Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the massive vaccination drive which is being carried out across the country will help in preventing a possible third wave. Under the leadership of Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, the Reliance Foundation has been at the forefront of the nation’s fight against the pandemic. The Foundation has undertaken numerous activities and initiatives for all its employees, their families and for society at large to assist and safeguard them from this rampant pandemic. Besides setting up free hospitals for COVID affected, free meals to over seven crore needy and free mass vaccination to fight the pandemic - #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega," a press release from the Foundation said.

The new hospital at Jamnagar includes 30 ICUs for children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical intensive care units and 10 state-of-the art ventilators. The facility will cater to the needs of Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka and the whole of Saurashtra region for a possible third wave in future. All the beds at this facility have been provided with uninterrupted medical grade oxygen supply, the release said.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art Covid care gadgets including Bi-pap machines for PICU, HFNC Units, C-PAP machines and ultra-modern specific devices related to NICU. ECG Machines, Defibrillator Machines, Children’s Weighing Machines, Neo Natal Pulse Oximeters, Auto Scope, Ophthalmo Scope, Infrared Thermometers, vein finders, Loringo Scope, Ambu-Bag etc. are also provided here. Moreover, advance technology, simple light weight (1.8 Kg), wireless portable X-ray machine, first of its kind in India, is also available - it can take x-rays in seconds at the patient’s bed side. This unit is eco-friendly as it emits minimal radiation and needs no electricity.

"Necessary steps have been undertaken to maintain adequate ventilation, lighting as well as hygiene for the admitted children. As this hospital is specially designed for children, resting chairs for parents have been also provided for their comfort," the release said.

NNN