Record 626 COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka in last 24 hours, 25,979 new cases of infection

Bengaluru, May 23, 2021

Karnataka today reported a new high of 626 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 25,979 new cases of infection.

The state had reported 451 deaths yesterday. With today's numbers, the death in the state so far has risen to 25,282 and the total number of cases so far to 2,424,904.

A bulletin issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare said 35,573 people were discharged after being cured today, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 1,926,615.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 472,986 as of this evening. The test positivity rate in the state is 20.76%.

State capital Bengaluru reported 7,494 fresh cases of infection and 362 deaths today.

Among the other districts in the state, Mysuru reported 2,222 new cases, Hassan 1,618, Tumakur 1,269, Ballari 1,190 and Belagavi 1,066.

