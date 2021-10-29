Rajinikanth admitted to hospital for routine check-up

Chennai, October 29, 2021

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital here for a routine check-up on Thursday.

According to his publicist, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for a routine check-up on Thursday evening.

The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine check-up.

On Thursday Rajinikanth who was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25, tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie Annatthe with his grandson on Wednesday.

IANS