Rajasthan: Nine people, including groom, killed as car crashes into Chambal river

Jaipur, February 21, 2022

Nine people, including the bridegroom, were killed when the car carrying a wedding party veered off the road and plunged into the Chambal river near Kota on Sunday.

All the occupants of the car lost their lives in the incident, officials said. While six of the deceased were from Jaipur, three belonged to Sawai Madhopur (Chauth ka Barwara), officials confirmed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of those killed in the accident.

Terming the accident "unfortunate", the CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families late on Sunday night.

The accident occurred when the car fell into the Chambal river while crossing a small culvert near Nayapura in Kota.

Upon receiving the information, a police team and divers reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the bodies have been recovered. The car was pulled out with a crane.

The group was travelling from Sawai Madhopur (Chauth ka Barwada) to Ujjain. A passer-by saw the car overturn and informed the police.

