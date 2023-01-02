Rajasthan: Eight coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derail, no one injured

Jaipur, January 2, 2022

Eight coaches of the 12480 Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derailed in the early hours of today near Pali in Rajasthan but no one was injured, official sources said.

The derailment occurred at 0327 hours between Rajakiyavas and Bomadra in Jodhpur Division, a press release from North Western Railway said.

An accident relief train as well as senior railway officials have reached the spot, it said.

Arrangements were made to carry the stranded passengers of the affected train to their destinations.

North Western Railway General Manager Vijay Sharma was monitoring the situation from the headquarters control room in Jaipur.

The mishap has disrupted movement of trains on the section, with several trains cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, and efforts are being made to restore normal traffic at the earliest, the sources added.

The Railways have set up the following helplines:

Jodhpur: 0291-2654979, 2654993, 2624125, 2431646

Pali Marwar: 0293-2250324

Jodhpur Station: 9001194829, 7023270639, 138, 1072

