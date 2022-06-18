Rajasthan Council of Ministers passes resolution seeking repeal of Agnipath scheme

Jaipur, June 18, 2022

The Council of Ministers in Rajasthan unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday which said the Agnipath scheme of the Centre for short-term recruitment into the Armed Forces must be withdrawn keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youth.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday.

At the meeting, the Council of Ministers expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme.

It was stated during the meeting that to maintain the dignity and prestige of the Indian Army, it is necessary to have skill, experience and stability in the force. To increase efficiency in the army, it is crucial to have permanent soldiers instead of short-term recruits, so that the country can reap the benefits of their experience.

The army must be equipped with all the resources and must be continuously strengthened.

The resolution said that there have been massive protests across the country against the provisions of the scheme, which has created many doubts among the youth with regard to their future. Due to this, the youth are protesting on the roads and railway tracks in many parts of the country.

Incidents of vandalism and damage to public property have been reported from many places. Demonstrations are being held in various states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, the youth even set railway coaches on fire, it noted.

It was discussed at the meeting that many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youth, nor will the country's army be able to face the challenges with full confidence.

Experts feel that there should be regular recruitment in the army, and the soldiers must get all the benefits so that their and their family's future can be secured, the resolution noted.

IANS