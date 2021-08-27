States
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty
Jaipur, August 27, 2021
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said he would undergo angioplasty at the SMS Hospital here.
Gehlot, 70, said on micro-blogging site Twitter that he had been having health issues post-COVID and had complained of chest pain yesterday.
"Post Covid I was having health issues & since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes r with me," he said in his tweet.
