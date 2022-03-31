Rajasthan BJP leader who sent train ticket to Priyanka arrested in doctor's suicide case

Jaipur, March 31, 2022

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested former BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal in the doctor's suicide case reported from Dausa district.

Gothwal, who is the state secretary of the BJP, was recently in the news for sending a train ticket to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to visit Rajasthan at the earliest in the context of the alleged gang-rape of a minor in which a Congress MLA's son and his four friends were reportedly involved, reminding Priyanka of her "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan.

Archana Sharma -- a case against whom was filed for the death of a pregnant woman at a private hospital run by Archana and her husband in Dausa district on Monday night -- was found hanging at her home on Tuesday, as per the police.

According to the officials, Gothwal has been accused of instigating the protesters against the doctor couple. There are also serious allegations against him, including blackmailing the hospital management.

On his part, Gothwal said that he is being framed for sending a train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the husband of the pregnant woman who died on Monday said that he did not file any complaint against the hospital.

"I don't know who got my signature on a plain paper," he said.

Sunit, the husband of Archana, told the media that the matter is being politicised.

Referring to a local leader named Shivshankar, he said that politicians give protection to such people.

"Stop patronising them. All doctors try to save their patients. My wife is gone, but this should not be the case with other doctors," he said.

It is alleged that Gothwal instigated the relatives of the deceased woman to launch an agitation against Archana and the hospital.

However, Gothwal said, "Even before my arrival, a case had been registered under Section 302. I had sent a train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi and have been punished for that. I will continue to fight for the Dalits."

BJP state spokesperson Ramlal Sharma, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that the arrest of Gothwal in this case indicates that the Congress government in Rajasthan is working to cover up its failures.

"The police had filed an FIR under Section 302 several hours before Gothwal reached the spot," he said.

"The son of a Congress MLA has been booked under the POCSO Act. The MLA claims him to be innocent, but is not presenting his son before the investigating officer," he added.

IANS