Rajasthan: 26 injured as eight coaches of Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derail near Pali

Jaipur, January 2, 2023

As many as 26 passengers suffered injuries when 13 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derailed in the early hours of today near Pali in Rajasthan.

A spokesman for the North Western Railway said two of the injured were grievously hurt while the rest had minor injuries.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety will hold an inquiry to establish the cause of the accident but sources said that, prima facie, it appeared to have been caused by a fractured rail.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injuries and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

The derailment occurred at 0327 hours between Rajakiyavas and Bomadra in Jodhpur Division, a press release from North Western Railway said.

An accident relief train as well as senior railway officials rushed to the spot.

Arrangements were made to carry the stranded passengers of the affected train to their destinations.

The mishap disrupted movement of trains on the section, with several trains cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, and efforts are being made to restore normal traffic at the earliest, the sources added.

The spokesperson said the derailed coaches had been re-railed and the lines were expected to be repaired and cleared for traffic by late tonight.

The Railways have set up the following helplines:

Jodhpur: 0291-2654979, 2654993, 2624125, 2431646

Pali Marwar: 0293-2250324

Jodhpur Station: 9001194829, 7023270639, 138, 1072

NNN