Rajasthan: 12 dead as bus catches fire after collision with truck in Barmer

Jaipur, November 10, 2021

At least 12 persons were burnt to death and 40 others injured when a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a truck on the Jodhpur National Highway in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the injured were rushed to a government hospital, which referred 13 victims to Jodhpur hospital as their condition was critical.

Fire tenders from Pachpadra, Balotra, and Barmer refinery were pressed into service to douse the flames.

As per an eyewitness, the truck was coming from the wrong side and rammed into the bus, leading to the tragedy.

The number of deaths is likely to go up as some of the injured persons are stated to be in a very critical condition, police said.

Dense fumes could be seen emanating from the burning vehicle, eyewitnesses said.

