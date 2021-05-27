Rahul writes to PM, seeks withdrawal of "anti-people" policies in Lakshadweep

New Delhi, May 27, 2021

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure the withdrawal of several "anti-people" policies announced in Lakshadweep by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

"The administrator has unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives or the public. The people of Lakshadweep are protesting against these arbitrary actions," Gandhi said in his letter of May 26.

"Lakshadweep's pristine natural beauty and its unique confluence of cultures have drawn people for generations. The custodians of its heritage seek to safeguard the archipelago for posterity. However, their future is threatened by the anti-people policies announced by the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Khoda Patel," he said.

Gandhi said the Administrator's attempt to undermine ecological sanctity of the island is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation issued recently.

"The provisions undermine safeguards pertaining to land ownership, dilute environmental regulations for certain activities and severely limit legal recourse available to affected persons. Livelihood security and sustainable development are being sacrificed for short-term commercial gains," he said.

According to Gandhi, the provision in the draft Panchayat Regulation that disqualifies members with more than two children is "blatantly anti-democratic".

"Furthermore, proposed changes to regulations like Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, the Lakshadweep Animals Preservation Regulation and lifting of restrictions on sale of alcohol are a deliberate assault on the cultural and religious fabric of the local community. The attempt to cut ties with Beypore port strikes at the close historical and cultural ties with Kerala," he said.

"It is pertinent to mention that despite the pandemic, the administration demolished structures used by the fisherfolk, fired contractual workers in various government departments, and relaxed quarantine norms that led to a lethal spike in COVID cases.

"Under the guise of development and maintaining law and order in a low-crime Union Territory, the draconian regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy," he said.

"I request you to intervene in this matter and ensure that the above-mentioned orders are withdrawn. The people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations," Gandhi added.

