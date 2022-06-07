Rahul Gandhi meets parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh, June 7, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Punjab's Mansa district and met the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29, and expressed his grief.

Several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, were among those who received Gandhi at the airport in Chandigarh from where they reached his native Moosa village in a two-and-a-half- hour drive.

Moosewala, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat.

A day earlier, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had met the family of Moosewala.

"Drug mafia, terrorists, gangsters have set their foot in (in Punjab)...The Centre and state should probe it (Moosewala's death) and act against the culprits. We should all take a vow that we will never allow terrorism to set its foot in Punjab again," he told the media, seeking strict punishment for those responsible for the killing of Moosewala.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier Moosewala's parents separately.

During their meeting with Shah in Chandigarh, the singer's father demanded a CBI probe into his killing.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight.

IANS