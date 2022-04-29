Punjab: Two injured in clash between radical groups in Patiala

Chandigarh, April 29, 2022

Two persons were injured in a clash between two radical groups in Patiala, Punjab on Friday, the police said, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

Bransdishing swords and sharp-edged weapons, the warring groups pelted each other with stones. The cause of the provocation is believed to be a march organised by one group that was challenged by the other.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told the media that the situation has been brought under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sakshi Sawhney, in a message urged people to maintain peace and harmony, saying even if there is a dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue.

She said the present situation is under control and is being continuously monitored.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP... peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance."

Blaming political opponents for the incident, ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said: "The government is on its toes, dealing effectively with the matter," he said.

IANS