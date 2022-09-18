Punjab: Ruckus in university over objectionable videos of women hostellers

Chandigarh, September 18, 2022

A woman hosteller of a private university at Mohali in Punjab was arrested on Sunday for making objectionable videos on her phone of at least eight fellow hostellers while they were taking bath.

She illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.

As students came to know that their photos and videos had gone viral, there was a ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali overnight with crowds of hostellers staging a massive protest. Students shouted slogans like "We want justice"

Woman students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.

During the protest, police cane-charged students to disperse them.

IANS