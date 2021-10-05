Priyanka Gandhi arrested, kept in PAC guesthouse

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), October 5, 2021

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested after a case was registered against her at the Hargaon police station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including disobeying prohibitory orders and abetment.

The PAC guest house, where she has been under detention since Monday, has been notified as a temporary jail.

The case, according to official sources, has been filed under Sections 151, 107 and 116, on a report given by the station house officer of Hargaon to the magistrate.

Earlier this morning, Priyanka tweeted a viral video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asked why the person behind the killing of four farmers had not been arrested while she has been under detention for 28 hours without an FIR.

Her party alleged that drones were being used to monitor her movements at the PAC guest house.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted a video of drones. "Who will take responsibility, whose drone is this and why," he tweeted. Baghel, who arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon, was not allowed to move out of the airport.

The Congress is alleging that she has been kept in illegal custody for 30 hours after she was detained early on Monday morning in the Hargaon area in Sitapur.

Hundreds of Congress workers have been sitting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur, waiting for their leader's release.

Priyanka Gandhi has said that as soon as she is released, she will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the bereaved families.

IANS