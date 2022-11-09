President Murmu to visit Odisha on November 10-11

New Delhi, November 9, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to her home state Odisha on November 10 and 11.

This will be her first visit to the state after assuming the high office in July this year.

On Thursday, the President will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri. Thereafter, she will reach Bhubaneswar where she will pay her tributes before the statues of prominent freedom fighters and leaders.

In the evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

On Friday, the President will visit Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers.

On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, an official press release said.

