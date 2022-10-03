President Murmu to visit Gujarat for two days on October 3-4

New Delhi, October 3, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Gujarat from today -- her first visit to the state as President of India.

The President will commence her engagements with a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Later in the day, she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the Government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar, the state capital.

Tomorrow, the President will launch "herStart" – a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs and inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, an official press release said.

