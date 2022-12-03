President Murmu to visit Andhra Pradesh on December 4-5

New Delhi, December 3, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh on December 4-5.

On Sunday, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada.

On the same evening, she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day and virtually inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for projects of the Ministries of Defence; Road Transport and Highways; and Tribal Affairs.

On December 5, the President will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati where she will interact with students, faculty members, women achievers, and so on.

NNN