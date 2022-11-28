President Murmu to pay two-day visit to Haryana on November 29-30

New Delhi, November 28, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Haryana from Tuesday, an official press release said.

On Tuesday, the President will attend the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra. On the occasion, she will also virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana; and Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities as well as lay the foundation stone for a Medical College in Sirsa.

On the same day, the President will grace and address the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

In the evening, at Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Haryana.

On Wednesday, the President will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sportspersons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi, the release added.

