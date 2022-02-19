President Kovind to visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19-22

New Delhi, February 19, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19-22, an official press release said here.

During the visit, the President will inaugurate the three-year long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri tomorrow.

On February 21, the President will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam.

The President of India, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviews the Indian Naval Fleet once in his or her term as part of the "President’s Fleet Review", the release added.

