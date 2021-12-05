President Kovind to visit Maharashtra from December 6-9

New Delhi, December 5, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a four-day visit to Maharashtra from December 6 to 9.

Among other engagements, the President will visit Raigad fort tomorrow and pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On December 7, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying display and interact with Air Warriors.

On December 8, the President will present President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai, the release added.

