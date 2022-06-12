President Kovind to visit Karnataka and Goa from June 13-15

New Delhi, June 12, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Goa from June 13 to 15.

On June 13, the President will grace the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru.

On June 14, the President will grace the Lokarpana ceremony of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Vasanthapura, Bengaluru.

In Goa, Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan before returning to Delhi.

