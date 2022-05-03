President Kovind to visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3-6

New Delhi, May 3, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a four-day visit to Assam and Mizoram from today, an official press release said.

Tomorrow, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam.

On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th year of Independence celebrations).

On May 5, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl, the release added.

