Popular Vaastu expert Chandrashekar Guruji stabbed to death in Karnataka

Hubbali, July 5, 2022

Chandrashekar Guruji of 'Saral Vaastu' fame was stabbed to death in Hubballi on Tuesday. The assassins had come disguised as his devotees to a private hotel in Unakal near Hubballi city in north Karnataka.

According to the police, the culprits took Chandrashekar's blessings by touching his feet first when he was at the hotel reception. Catching him unawares, the miscreants then stabbed him repeatedly.

Police said that he was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen. When he collapsed in a pool of blood, the murderers fled from the spot.

Hubballi and Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram is handling the investigation. The murder was caught on CCTV.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the killers had fixed an appointment with him and had planned his murder. CCTV footage shows one of them stabbing Chandrashekar.

As per the police, the killers stabbed Chandrashekar more than 50 times. The motive for the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Chandrashekar Guruji was a very popular vaastu expert who regularly featured on television.

IANS