Places of worship, malls allowed to open in 4 TN districts

Chennai, June 25, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, while extending the Covid-19 lockdown till July 5, allowed opening of shopping malls, places of worship and extended the working hours of shops in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the lockdown that expires on June 28 has been extended till July 5 with further relaxations.

The government has divided the districts into three categories based on the infection rate.

In four districts -- Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, classified as category III, the government has provided most of the relaxations like opening of shopping malls and places of worship, 100 per cent staff strength in private enterprises, and extension of business hours for various shops.

While theatres are not allowed to open, food joints in shopping malls can have only take away business and sports training/camps can be held sans spectators.

Large format clothing and jewellery stores can operate without air conditioning at 50 per cent customer capacity.

In 11 districts -- Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinamand Mayiladuthurai, classified as category I, the government has increased the business hours for permitted shops.

Export units and their vendors can function with 100 per cent staff strength.

Other industries can function with 33 per cent worker strength while information technology companies can work with 20 per cent staff strength.

In the remaining districts, all classified as category II, shops and establishments can be open till 7 p.m.

Export units and their vendors can function with 100 per cent staff strength.

Other industries can function with 100 per cent worker strength while information technology companies can work with 50 per cent staff strength.

Museum and other ASI protected monuments can be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travel to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, and Kuttraalam will be permitted only for emergency purposes, based on e-passes.

IANS